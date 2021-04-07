Sioux City man sentenced for armed carjackings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on April 6 for carjacking and robbing two men at gunpoint.

According to a release, Jeremiah Shortenhaus, 27, received the prison term after an October 20 guilty plea to possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Evidence shown revealed that on July 27, 2019, Shortenhaus robbed a man at gunpoint in Sioux City while the man was in his car at an ATM. Shortenhaus ordered the man to get out of his vehicle, entered through the passenger side, and stole the vehicle along with personal property from inside the vehicle.

Later that same night, in South Sioux City. Shortenhaus robbed a second victim who was sitting in his vehicle waiting for the morning paper. Shortenhaus pointed a handgun at the victim, ordered him to get out of the car, and hand over his wallet and phone. Shortenhaus then left the parking lot in the victim’s vehicle. Shortenhaus was caught by a Sioux City police officer after a high-speed chase that ended when Shortenhaus crashed the second stolen car and fled on foot.

Shortenhaus was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Shortenhaus is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.