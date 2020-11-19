Sioux City man sentenced for sexually abusing minor at abandoned residence

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced in Omaha after sexually abusing a minor at an abandoned residence in Nebraska.

According to a release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Marquel Grant, 20, of Sioux City, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for sexual abuse of a minor on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation.

On November 15, 2018, Grant, who was 18 at the time, interacted with the minor via SnapChat. Grant and the minor met up in Walthill, Nebraska, and walked to an abandoned residence. Outside of the residence, Grant put the minor on the ground and started kissing her. The minor said no to Grant and tried pushing him away. Grant pinned the minor’s arms to the ground, unbuckled her pants, and pulled her pants and underwear down to her ankles. He attempted sexual intercourse with the minor before she was finally able to force Grant away.

Grant was sentenced to over four years in prison. When he’s released from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. As a result of this conviction, Grant will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.