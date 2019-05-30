Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for distributing heroin 1000 feet from five protected locations including four parks and an elementary school.

Shelton Oliver, also known as Sinbad, 48, was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and four counts of distributing heroin.

Oliver reportedly distributed heroin to an informant for law enforcement three times in February 2018 and once in March 2018. According to authorities, Oliver was involved in a conspiracy to distribute heroin around Sioux City from 2016 through March 2018. Authorities say he also distributed it within 1000 feet from the following protected locations around Sioux City:

Dale Street Park

Grandview Park

Alfred Thompson Children's Park

Dinosaur Park

Hunt Elementary School

Oliver also distributed heroin to Ty Olsen on October 6, 2017, who later died of a heroin overdose that same night, according to authorities. In March 2018, Oliver reportedly dealt heroin out of his car to an informant while a passenger in Oliver's car was overdosing. The passenger was later revived by medical personnel.

Oliver was sentenced in Sioux City to 300 months' imprisonment. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his prison sentencing. Oliver will not receive parole in the federal system. Oliver is being held in the United States Marshal's custody until he is transported to federal prison.