Sioux City man selling meth, cocaine, heroin pleads guilty in federal court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who sold methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from his home pled guilty in a Sioux City federal court on Monday.
Monee Yodprasit, 42, of Sioux City pled guilty to one count of each of the following charges:
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and
- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In a plea agreement, Yodprasit admitted that between June and November of last year, he conspired to sell more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.
On November 7, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Yodprasit’s residence where they seized the following items:
- Over 2 pounds of cocaine
- Approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine
- Approximately 20 grams of heroin or fentanyl
- Two loaded handguns near the drugs and
- Approximately $24,000 in cash.
Yodprasit told law enforcement officers that he began dealing drugs after getting out of prison because he could not find a job.
Yodprasit remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.
On the conspiracy charge, Yodprasit faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and the following maximum penalties:
- Up to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole
- A fine of not more than $20,000,000 and
- A term of supervised release of at least 10 years up to life.
On the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Yodprasit faces:
- A mandatory minimum term of 5 years’ imprisonment, which must be served consecutively to any other term of imprisonment imposed
- A maximum term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole
- A fine of not more than $250,000 and
- A term of supervised release of up to five years.
For possession of a firearm by a felon, Yodprasit faces maximum penalties of:
- Not more than 10 years’ imprisonment without the possibility of parole
- A fine of not more than $250,000 and
- A term of supervised release of not more than 3 years.
Yodprasit’s criminal history includes a conviction from the United States District Court for South Dakota for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance, a felony drug offense, and a serious drug felony, for which he previously served more than 12 months of imprisonment.
