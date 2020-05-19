Closings
Sioux City man selling meth, cocaine, heroin pleads guilty in federal court

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who sold methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from his home pled guilty in a Sioux City federal court on Monday.

Monee Yodprasit, 42, of Sioux City pled guilty to one count of each of the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and
  • One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

In a plea agreement, Yodprasit admitted that between June and November of last year, he conspired to sell more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine. 

On November 7, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Yodprasit’s residence where they seized the following items:

  • Over 2 pounds of cocaine
  • Approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine
  • Approximately 20 grams of heroin or fentanyl
  • Two loaded handguns near the drugs and
  • Approximately $24,000 in cash. 

Yodprasit told law enforcement officers that he began dealing drugs after getting out of prison because he could not find a job. 

Yodprasit remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. 

On the conspiracy charge, Yodprasit faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and the following maximum penalties:

  • Up to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole
  • A fine of not more than $20,000,000 and
  • A term of supervised release of at least 10 years up to life. 

On the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Yodprasit faces:

  • A mandatory minimum term of 5 years’ imprisonment, which must be served consecutively to any other term of imprisonment imposed
  • A maximum term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole
  • A fine of not more than $250,000 and
  • A term of supervised release of up to five years. 

For possession of a firearm by a felon, Yodprasit faces maximum penalties of:

  • Not more than 10 years’ imprisonment without the possibility of parole
  • A fine of not more than $250,000 and
  • A term of supervised release of not more than 3 years.

Yodprasit’s criminal history includes a conviction from the United States District Court for South Dakota for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance, a felony drug offense, and a serious drug felony, for which he previously served more than 12 months of imprisonment.

