Sioux City man robs bank to settle dispute with acquaintance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a downtown bank in order to settle a dispute with an acquaintance.

According to court documents, on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., police were called to Great Southern Bank at 329 Pierce Street for a bank robbery.

A man entered the bank with his face concealed behind a bandana and threatened everyone inside that if they didn’t give him the money, there was going to be problems.

Authorities said an employee who worked at the register complied with his threat and gave him the money. That employee recognized the man as Ronald Edwards, 35, who threatened to shoot her during previous robbery attempt back on March 3.

Officials reported Edwards gave his accomplice, Jon Boggs, a $100 bill to “keep his mouth shut and work as a lookout.”

Both men were located leaving the bank area and found Edwards in possession of around $1,242 in cash.

Court documents said many of those bills were “bait money” given by the bank with the serial number on them pre-recorded and they were a match to money seized by Edwards.

Authorities say he went to the bank to settle a dispute with an acquaintance about if he would actually rob a bank.

This dispute followed a bank robbery attempt that happened on March 3 at the same bank, where he fled before obtaining any cash.

According to court documents, during the March 3 incident, Edwards threatened to “shoot up the bank and everyone in it.”

Officials reported the two employees who witnessed the bank robbery were visibly shaken and told them their fears of being robbed and/or shot based on Edwards’ actions and statements inside the bank on March 3 and March 31.

Authorities said in his post-Miranda interview that he robbed the bank on Wednesday for “not very much cash,” trying to rob the bank on March 3, and to the conversation between him and Boggs.

Edwards was arrested for first-degree robbery and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His hearing is scheduled for April 12 at 9 a.m.