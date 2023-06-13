SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison for illegal possession of guns and ammunition on Monday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Chance Rebel Nielsen, 23, of Sioux City, received a total of 54 months imprisonment and will be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completing the prison sentence.

The release states that during the hearings, evidence showed that Nielsen was caught with a Glock 9mm Luger, .45 ACP, and ammunition during a traffic stop on January 31.

Officials looked further into Nielsen’s history and found that he was seen at Scheels with a Glock 9mm in his waistband on August 23, 2022, in Sioux City. While he was there, he allegedly purchased ammunition that matched the ammunition that was found in the vehicle during the traffic stop in January, according to the release.

Evidence of Nielsen’s purchases was provided to law enforcement which allowed officials to obtain a search warrant. When the warrant was executed, officials recovered a cell phone which allegedly had a video of Nielsen shooting a firearm at a gun range. Since Nielson had been previously convicted of a felony in October 2021, he would be prohibited from using or possessing a gun or ammunition; even in controlled environments such as a gun range.

Additionally, the phone contained text messages in which Nielsen allegedly talked about buying and selling firearms. The release noted that there were threatening messages as well.