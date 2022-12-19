SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With temperature forecast below zero later this week, a former Sioux City City Council member is challenging others to help a local non-profit agency take care of the homeless population.

Sioux City native Tony Drake is asking Siouxlanders to donate what they can, money or specific food items like individual breakfast and snack items to the Warming Shelter.

The items can be dropped off at the Warming Shelter’s location or can be picked up by calling Drake.

“There are a lot of people out there at this time of year that makes me realize how thankful I am having a home and shelter when so many other people are out on the street,” said Drake.

Drake, who in 1999 became the first minority to be elected to the Sioux City City Council, is offering to pick up checks made out to the Warming Shelter or the breakfast or snack items.

The Warming Shelter told KCAU 9 they will be at capacity over the holiday with bitterly cold conditions.