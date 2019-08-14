Sioux City man punches victim, steals cell phone

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted someone and stole their phone.

Court documents said that a person was sitting at a picnic table at the Gospel Mission at 500 Bluff Street in Sioux City Tuesday around 5:35 p.m. when 30-year-old Ivan Parker came from behind and punched the victim in the face.

The victim fell to the ground while Parker allegedly stood over and continued to punch them. Parker then stole the victim’s phone and left.

The victim had injuries to their face and ear.

When officers found Parker, he had the victim’s phone in his pocket.

Parker was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $2,000.