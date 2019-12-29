Sioux City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly in the June death of a bicyclist.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Edy Guevara,37, of Sioux City, entered the plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court.

He also pleaded not guilty to operating while intoxicated.

Authorities say Guevara had alcohol and marijuana in his system when the vehicle he was driving hit Charles Fluharty, 64, on June 13 in Sioux City.

Police say Guevara later told officers he was texting on his phone when he hit Fluharty, who died a week after the crash.

