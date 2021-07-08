Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of minor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man accused for sexual abuse of a minor pleaded not guilty to his charges.

In a written arraignment, Jonathan Klein, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty to third-degree sexual abuse on Thursday.

According to court documents, a probation officer was meeting with Klein in May and noticed some suspicious photos of a younger girl on Klein’s photo. Klein told his probation officer that the girl was his girlfriend.

After an investigation, authorities discovered the girl was 15. Iowa law states third-degree sexual abuse is when any person performs a sex act with someone 14 or 15 years old and they are more than four years older.

Documents said Klein admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl in an interview with the Sioux City police.

After conducting a search, authorities found several pictures of the minor on two of Klein’s phones.