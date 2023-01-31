SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who was accused of offering a teen money for sexual favors has entered a plea of not guilty.

According to court documents filed with the District Court for Woodbury County, Joey Alberts-Navarrete entered his not-guilty plea on January 17.

Alberts-Navarrete was charged with prostitution and failure to register as a sex offender on January 4 after a teen reported to officials that a man had tried to offer her $50 and a cell phone for “sexual things.”

Complaint documents state that Alberts-Navarrete had been driving on West 19 street at 8 a.m. that day, and allegedly stopped when he saw the teen walking on the other side of the road.

After getting out of his vehicle, Alberts-Navarrete allegedly grabbed the victim by her wrist and demanded that she get into the car. Inside the vehicle, he made futile attempts to bargain with her as they drove towards a nearby school.

The documents allege that after the teen denied Alberts-Navarrete’s requests, he allowed her to get out of the vehicle at the school. The victim reported the incident to the school staff immediately.

Alberts-Navarrete was arrested the following day and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.