SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The man who was arrested after a standoff with police outside of Bishop Heelan February has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Emanuel Pleitez made the plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.

Pleitez is accused of causing a standoff with Sioux City police while he was handcuffed in a police vehicle on February 10. Authorities said Pleitez was being taken to booking just before noon when he said he had a gun and was going to shoot. The officer stopped the vehicle on the 1100 block of Grandview Boulevard and called for assistance.

After multiple unsuccessful negotiation attempts, police used tear gas. According to court documents, Pleitez fired the gun. Police used another canister of tear gas, and Pleitez fired a second shot that hit the rear passenger window. He then kicked out the window before being taken into custody.

Officials said there were no injuries from the shots that were fired. Police also recovered a “micro-compact handgun.” The police stated Pleitez had a firearm hidden somewhere on his person that was believed to have been missed during an initial body search

Pleitez was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, trafficking a stolen weapon-first offense, and two counts of use of a weapon assault on persons in certain occupations.

Trial for Pleitez is scheduled for April 26.