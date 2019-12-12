Sioux City man pleads not guilty in death of 19-month-old

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of murder and child endangerment resulting in the death of a child has pleaded not guilty.

Tayvon Davis, 23, of Sioux City, entered a written plea of not guilty Thursday in the Woodbury County Court.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Court documents said that Davis was caring for a 19-month-old girl of his girlfriend from July 1, 2018, to August 22, 2018. During that time, the child had an injury to her elbow, vomited frequently and stopped walking and was taken to the hospital on August 22., 2018. Staff noticed “grave injuries”. The child was transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where she later died.

Documents said that an autopsy was completed, and determined the cause of death was from complications of multiple blunt force injuries and was considered a homicide.

Davis remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $1 million.