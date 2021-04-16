Sioux City man pleads guilty to smuggling silencers into United States

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who smuggled goods into the United State pled guilty in federal court.

According to a release, Lloyd Clark, 72, from Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted on April 15 of smuggling goods into the United States.

In a plea agreement, Clark admitted in October 2020, Customs and Border Protection seized parcels coming into the United States from China, one of which was falsely labeled as “spiral tube” and addressed to Clark at his residence in Sioux City.

On November 12, 2020, law enforcement seized 7 silencers, a modified rifle with an installed silencer, and a WWII-era machine gun from Clark’s home. He did not have legal authority to possess the silencers and firearms.



United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report. Clark remains free on bond pending sentencing. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.