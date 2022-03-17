SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

Juan Hernandez, 44, of Sioux City was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and pled guilty to those charges on March 10 in federal court, according to a release.

The release states that Hernandez admitted to driving from South Sioux City to Sioux City with a minor under the age of 12 with the intent to sexually assault the child.

Hernandez remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Hernandez faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.