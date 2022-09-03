SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was convicted on Thursday of possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Michael David Groves, 26, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement and admitted to being a convicted felon.

Groves also admitted that he knew he was prohibited from having a firearm while possessing a reportedly stolen 12-gauge shotgun. The release specified that the gun had been reported missing after a burglary took place in Plymouth County.

Groves faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. He may also have to serve 3 years of supervised release after completing the sentence, according to the release.

Groves sentence hearing will be set after a presentence report has been prepared.