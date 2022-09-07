SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possessing hundreds of child pornography images.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Chad Moyle, 37, of Sioux City admitted in court to possessing more than 600 images of child pornography from December 2018 to February 2019.

The release stated that Moyle’s allegedly used his phone to receive and review images that depicted minors under the age of 12 engaged in inappropriate sexually explicit conduct.

The release stated that Moyle will be sentenced after a presentence report is prepared. Until then, he remains in the custody of the United States Marshal.

Moyle faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine and a minimum sentence of 5 years of supervised release.