Sioux City man pleads guilty to one count of human smuggling

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to human smuggling.

38-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas pleading guilty to one count of human smuggling and one count of unlawful possession of identification documents.

In exchange, another human smuggling count has been dropped.

Court documents say he helped pay smuggling costs for a father and daughter from Guatemala to get to Sioux City.

The girl accused Francisco-Nicolas and his wife, Amy, of sexual assault.

Amy Francisco-Nicolas pleaded guilty last week.