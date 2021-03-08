Sioux City man pleads guilty to meth trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was involved in distributing at least three pounds of meth in Sioux City pled guilty.

Derek Wilkens, 35, from Sioux City, pled guilty on March 4 and was convicted to distribute meth.

At a plea hearing, Wilkens admitted between May to August of 2019, he and others distributed at least three pounds of meth in Sioux City.

Evidence showed that on August 28, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of one of Wilkens’ sources of supply in Sioux City. During the search, Wilkens possessed around 88 grams of meth, which he intended to distributed to others.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Wilkens was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the guilty plea.

Wilkens faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.