Sioux City man pleads guilty to meth, gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who distributed methamphetamine while illegally possessing firearms pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Melvin Cloud, Jr., 43, of Sioux City, was convicted of distribution of methamphetamine and prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Cloud, Jr. had multiple prior convictions in Kentucky in 2007, and in the Iowa District Court for Woodbury County in 2016.

The release states Cloud, Jr. admitted he distributed more than 82 grams of methamphetamine four times in 2020. On February 25, 2021, police searched Cloud, Jr’s residence and seized four guns, including a 12-gauge shotgun, .357 revolver, .45 caliber ACP, and .40 caliber pistol. As a convicted felon, Cloud Jr. was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Sentencing will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Cloud, Jr. remains in the custody of the United States Marshals.

Cloud, Jr. faces a possible total sentence of 50 years in prison, $5,250,000 fine, and 7 years of supervised release after prison.