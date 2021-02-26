Sioux City man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty on February 18, 2021, in federal court, in Sioux City.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Iowa, Hugo Arechiga Torres, 39, of Sioux City, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was previously convicted three times in South Dakota for serious drug trafficking charges, including a federal case in 2014.

During a plea hearing, Torres admitted that between December 2019 and August 2020, he and others distributed at least 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area. During two separate controlled operations in August 2020, law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase more than 12 pounds of methamphetamine from Torres.

After his arrest in August 2020, officers seized $754 from Torres, including five $100 bills that were found to be pre-serialized money provided to Torres in a controlled methamphetamine purchase, as part of a drug debt payment.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Torres remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Torres faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $20,000,000 fine, and at least 10 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.