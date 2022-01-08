SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who possessed meth with intent to distribute pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

Kory Mammen, 51, of Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In 2012, Mammen was convicted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, evidence showed that on March 26, 2021, Mammen was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation in Sioux City, Iowa. During the traffic stop, a K-9 was deployed and indicated to the presence of controlled substances from within the car. Mammen admitted to officers that something illegal would be in the truck but did not say what it was.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black bag under the driver’s seat which contained two syringes and 17 smaller bags containing a total of 42.88 grams of methamphetamine. Mammen planned to distribute some or all of the methamphetamine to others. On November 15, 2021, during Mammen’s arrest on the charges in this case, he again had several baggies on his person which contained approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine mixture.

Mammen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, an $8,000,000 fine, and at least eight years of supervised release following any imprisonment.