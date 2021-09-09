Sioux City man pleads guilty to distributing pounds of meth from Mexico

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to distributing meth in the Sioux City area after receiving pounds of it from Mexico.

Fabian Alcaraz-Santillan, 24, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

They said that Alcaraz-Santillan admitted that he and others planned to distribute 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from August through September 2020. Alcaraz-Santillan had received packages from Mexico meant to be distributed through the Sioux City area.

Alcaraz-Santillan faces 10 years to life in prison, a $10,000,000 fine, and five years to life of supervised release after any prison time. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Alcaraz-Santillan is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending sentencing.