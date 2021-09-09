Sioux City man pleads guilty to distributing pounds of meth from Mexico

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to distributing meth in the Sioux City area after receiving pounds of it from Mexico.

Fabian Alcaraz-Santillan, 24, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

They said that Alcaraz-Santillan admitted that he and others planned to distribute 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from August through September 2020. Alcaraz-Santillan had received packages from Mexico meant to be distributed through the Sioux City area.

Alcaraz-Santillan faces 10 years to life in prison, a $10,000,000 fine, and five years to life of supervised release after any prison time. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Alcaraz-Santillan is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending sentencing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories