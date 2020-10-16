Sioux City man pleads guilty to distributing meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who distributed methamphetamine pled guilty in federal court in Sioux City.

Silas Bui, 24, of Sioux City, was convicted of distributing methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Bui admitted that on July 8, 2019, he distributed 27.37 grams of methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement.

He was previously convicted of the following crimes all in the Iowa District Court for Woodbury County:

First-degree harassment and domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon, first offense, on or about September 12, 2018

Second-degree theft, on or about April 11, 2019

Possession of a controlled substance – second offense, on or about September 3, 2019

Bui was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, and at least 4 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

