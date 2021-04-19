Sioux City man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man pleaded guilty to methamphetamine conspiracy.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Brett Walking Eagle, 41, of Sioux City, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location.

Walking Eagle admitted in December 2019, he agreed to coordinate a sale of around 6 ounces of methamphetamine to another person; he requested half of the methamphetamine from the sale, and the other person agreed. Walking Eagle told the other person to go to the Boys and Girls Home parking lot to get the drugs.

A sentencing will be set, and Walking Eagle remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until his sentencing. He is facing a minimum of 5 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison; he also faces a $10,000,000 fine and at least 8 years of supervised release.