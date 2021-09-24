Sioux City man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in tri-state area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine around the tri-state area was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison.

According to the release, Leroy Eric McCoy, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after an April 15 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. In a plea agreement, McCoy admitted to conspiring to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine around the tri-state area.

McCoy was previously convicted in 2005 of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine near a private location and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. McCoy was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. McCoy was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment.

He must also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

McCoy is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.