Sioux City man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2017 deadly stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a deadly stabbing of a Nebraska man in Sioux City two years ago.

Friday afternoon, 31-year-old Daniel Levering pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Woodbury County District Court.

He was sentenced to prison for up to 50 years. He must serve 35 years before a chance of parole, with credit for time already served. Levering must also pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family

Levering was accused of approaching Vincent Walker at a Sioux City residence on the 500 block of 22nd street on July 23, 2017. Levering then reportedly went to Walker and stabbed him once in the chest and three times in the back. Walker died a short time later at a local hospital.

A month ago, a district judge ruled Levering was mentally competent to stand trial.