Sioux City man pleads guilty in court after police seize $400,000 in drug money

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday, a Sioux City man pleaded guilty to drug charges in court.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Dickey, 34, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The release said Dickey admitted during a plea hearing that he conspired to distribute more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine in Siouxland from December 2020 to April 2021. He received liquid methamphetamine through the mail from in Texas and transit drugs from Mexico, the release added.

Undercover law enforcement were able to buy drugs from Dickey in March and April, and during this time, they were able to seize more than a pound of drugs, liquid for making methamphetamine, and about $400,000.

Dickey hasn’t been sentenced yet, but he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. He also faces a $10,000,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release, if released at all.

The case involves the Tri-State Drug Task Force, Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.