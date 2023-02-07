SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) stated in a release that Dajo Alon Grandberry, 57, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty on February 2 to the charges of unlawful betting-fraudulent claim and solicitation to commit a felony, both of which are Class D felonies.

Granberry was arrested on November 30, 2022, following an investigation from Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

On August 7, 2022, Grandberry won a slot machine jackpot at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and allegedly attempted to have another person officially claim the winnings in order to avoid paying money he owed to the State of Iowa. Grandberry and the person were both barred from the casino as a result, according to court documents.