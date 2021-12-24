SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is dead after a semi rollover in Pottawattamie County Wednesday.

The crash took place on the Interstate 80 off-ramp to Interstate 880 around 3:36 p.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The report states that Donald Roller, 63, of Sioux City was driving a semi tractor when the vehicle ran off the road, rolled down the embankment, and came to a rest in the ditch. Roller was thrown from the vehicle during the rollover.

Roller was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report states.