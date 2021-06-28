Sioux City man, Ireton woman hospitalized, arrested following high-speed pursuit

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – Plymouth County officials arrested two people on Sunday following a pursuit and crash that hospitalized them.

A Plymouth County Deputy tried to pull over a vehicle driving north near K-22 and Lone Tree Road that was traveling more than 100 mph. The vehicle didn’t pull over after emergency lights and sirens were deployed.

The car continued north on K-22, turned onto Highway 3, and traveled west towards Akron. Officials said the vehicle lost control, striking railroad tracks at Highway 3 and Highway 12. The driver got out of the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot. The passenger was detained. Once both occupants were recovered, they were taken to Hawarden Hospital due to the crash.

After being released from the hospital, Shawn Denney, 52, of Sioux City, and Nelitta Taylor, 40, of Ireton, were arrested and taken to the Plymouth County Jail.

Denney was charged with operating while intoxicated, eluding with injury, carrying a dangerous weapon, driving while barred, and on two Woodbury County arrest warrants. His warrants were for possession of methamphetamine (first and second offense), violation of pretrial release for controlled substance violation, and carrying weapons.

Taylor was charged with driving while barred and carrying a dangerous weapon. She was also arrested on two warrants from Dakota County for criminal impersonation and failure to appear when on bail.