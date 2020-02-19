Sioux City man hospitalized after semi flips near Stanton, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was hospitalized after the semi he was driving flipped onto its side Tuesday.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office said that they were called to a semi collision on Highway 57 about four miles north of Stanton Tuesday around 2:10 p.m.

They said that driver Jamie Birkeland, 50, of Sioux City, was driving north on the highway when he lost control for unknown reasons, causing the semi and trailer to flip on its side.

Birkeland was extricated and taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with a possible head injury.

The semi and trailer ended up blocking the entire highway for more than two hours.

The sheriff’s office said that two heavy wreckers were needed to upright and remove the wreckage.