SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man arrested on Sunday following a pursuit abused his girlfriend and threatened to kill her with a handgun, documents reveal.

Agustin Sanchez Jr., 35, of Sioux City, was living with his girlfriend of three years in an apartment on West 3rd Street at the time of the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, both got into a verbal argument around 2 p.m. on Sunday. By 9 p.m., Sanchez started yelling, attempted to strangle the victim and also hit her in the face.

The victim said she was sitting in the bathroom of their apartment around 10:40 p.m. when Sanchez went in and began threatening her with a handgun pointed at her head about 1-2 feet away from her saying she was going to die. When she pleaded for him not to kill her, Sanchez moved the gun slightly and fired a round near her head hitting the bathroom wall.

The victim ran out of the apartment and began pounding on a neighbor’s door with Sanchez following her still holding the handgun and attempted to drag her back.

Sanchez fled the scene in his vehicle after the victim was able to call 911 and later arrested by the Sioux City Police Department when his vehicle crashed in the 4000 block of Jackson Street.

Sanchez Jr. was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and other traffic charges.

His next court date is set for April 14.