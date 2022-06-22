SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The jury have reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a 19-month old infant.

On Wednesday, a jury found Tayvon Davis, 27, of Sioux City, guilty of all of his charges in connection to the death of the infant.

Davis was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Court documents alleged the baby had an elbow injury, kept vomiting, and was unable to walk anymore. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha and died. Examiners concluded an autopsy and said the girl died from multiple blunt force injuries and considered the death a homicide.

In 2019, Davis pleaded not guilty in the baby’s death.