DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was inducted into the Volunteer Hall of Fame on Thursday, for his work in the community.

According to a release from Volunteer Iowa, Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon with CNOS Dr. Steven Meyer of Sioux City was inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame during the ceremony at the State Capitol Building in Des Moines.

The release indicated that being selected for the Hall of Fame is the most ‘prestigious’ state-level honor volunteers can receive. Dr. Steven Meyer, along with the other inductees, has freely given their time in several ways to benefit others, their community, and the state.

According to a release from CNOS, Dr. Meyer co-founded the Siouxland Tanzania Educational and Medical Ministries (STEMM) 25 years ago to develop a relationship between Siouxland and Tanzania through prioritizing spiritual growth, medical care, and educational opportunities.

“It’s beyond humbling to be recognized by the leadership of our great state of Iowa for the impact STEMM has made not only in Tanzania but Greater Siouxland as well,” said Dr. Meyer, “This is not my award, but I receive it on behalf of the hundreds of volunteers, donors, prayer warriors, and trip participants that have been essential for our collective success […]”

The release from CNOS stated that STEMM has done yearly outreach trips that sent hundreds of healthcare workers along with other volunteers from Siouxland to Tanzania over the last 25 years.

STEMM also developed a 100-acre campus in Mbuguni that had a farming system, educational offices, and an orphanage that can care for more than 50 children at a time. The release added that they have also donated substantial amounts of medical supplies.

The campus in Mbuguni operates a feeding program that provides 5,000 daily lunches in schools. The release specified that before the feeding program began operating, the percentage of kids attending schools was very low. The percentage increased to 86% percent after the 2 years of providing hot lunches, and was most recently determined that number has increased to 100%.

The Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame was established in 1989 and honors Iowans who have been given significant service to their communities. The Excellence in Mentoring Awards, which will also be presented during the ceremony, was established in 2009 to recognize “outstanding long-time youth mentors.”

The 2022 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees include:

Tabinda Cheema, Davenport

Greg Fier, Clinton

Herbert Hazewinkel, Jr., Peosta

Dr. Steven Meyer, Sioux City

Pam Schoffner, Polk City

Edna Schrandt, Decorah

Tom Townsend, Dubuque

VaxDSM Project, Des Moines

Kathy Waychoff, Fairfax

The recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Mentoring Award are: