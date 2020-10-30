Sioux City man gets 11 years for robbery, gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A man who robbed a Sioux City business back in September of 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison.

Noah Pineda, 21, of Sioux City, pled guilty to interference with commerce by robbery, using, carrying, and brandishing a short-barreled rifle during and in relation to the robbery, and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse misdemeanant.

On September 11, 2019, Pineda entered Sarg’s Mini Mart convenience store wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white mask. Pineda pointed his shortened rifle at the clerk and demanded money from the clerk’s purse and cash registers. Once Pineda collected all the money available, he fled the store. Police K9’s found Pineda hiding in nearby bushes and was arrested.

When arrested Pineda admitted to robbing the store and told officers where he hid his gun. He also admitted to multiple other armed robberies. Pineda has a history of violence which began when he was 12. This includes convictions for domestic assault and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

Pineda was sentenced in Sioux City by District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. He has been sentenced to 132 months and a 4-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

