Sioux City man found with ammo in backpack, drugs after eluding police

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly eluding police at high speeds in residential neighborhoods in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Seann Mackey, 27, of Sioux City, led authorities on a pursuit after police tried pulling him over for reckless driving in the early Wednesday morning. Court documents said Mackey drove at speeds of 70 miles per hour in residential neighborhoods and ran stop signs.

Police were able to stop the vehicle at Fieldcrest and War Eagle Drive using the PIT maneuver. Mackey tried to flee police on foot but gave up a short time later.

Documents said more than 17 grams of meth were found Mackey’s pockets. Police also found six grams of meth and a backpack containing ammo inside Mackey’s vehicle.

Mackey was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail. He was charged with controlled substance violation, eluding, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, and failure to affix drug stamp. He is held on a $40,000 bond.

Court filings said Mackey is a convicted felon, having been found guilty of theft in Nebraska and convicted of drug and eluding charges in the state of Iowa.