Sioux City man found with 100 grams of meth pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who possessed methamphetamine has pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of meth and a knife.

Donovan Lang, 27, of Sioux City was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Lang was found with a knife and 100 grams of meth during a traffic stop in which he was the sole back seat passenger. The meth was wrapped in purple latex gloves that were found beneath the seat where Lang resided. His pockets contained matching latex gloves with the knife.

Lang faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison, a possibility of 40 years maximum, 4 years of supervised release following any imprisonment, and a $5,000,000 fine.

Lang remains in custody of the United States Marshal awaiting sentencing.