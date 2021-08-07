Sioux City man found passed out inside car arrested on drug, weapon charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on several charges after police found him passed out inside a vehicle in an alley early Friday morning.

According to court documents, on August 6 at 2:48 a.m., Rollin Fatland, 30 was parked in an alley in the 1500 block of Riverside Boulevard. Police said the car had fraudulent plates that belonged on a different vehicle.

Police approached the car and found Fatland passed out in the driver’s seat of the car, blocking the alley and had the lights on and keys in the ignition. A glass pipe with meth residue was found in Fatland’s lap. A knife with a seven inch blade was also found in the driver’s door. Fatland admitted to authorities that he was doing drugs.

Fatland was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, both serious misdemeanors. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $3,000 bond.