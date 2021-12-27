SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend for burglary after a security camera alerted the homeowner.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, a homeowner in the Whispering Creek area of Sioux City reported a suspicious person in the 6200 block of Tiger Avenue Sunday at 4:15 a.m. The homeowner was alerted of the suspicious person by their security camera.

Police arrived to the area and found Charles Gordon, 39, of Sioux City, hiding under a pickup parked in the street.

Police said security camera footage showed Gordon checking car handles in the homeowner’s driveway before going to the garage. He entered the garage and took items from a car. Items stolen from the car were found in the pickup under which Gordon was hiding.

Detectives were called to continue the investigation. They connected Gordon to four other burglaries from October and December.

Gordon was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and four counts of third-degree burglary. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $6,000 bond.