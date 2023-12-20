SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Michael Tucker, 36, was convicted by a jury of receipt and child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Evidence at the trial showed that in Jan. 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a Cybertip from Google that accounts belonging to Tucker contained over 90 images and three videos of child sexual abuse material. Jurors also watched a video-recorded interview of Ticker speaking with an Iowa DCI agent where he admitted he was responsible for the content on the Google account and stated “there’s more that I run across… those were just the ones I kept.”

Evidence also showed Tucker has a prior conviction for lascivious acts with a child from 2010 where Tucker, then 21, had sexual intercourse with a 13 year-old-female.

Sentencing will be set after a presentence report is prepared.

Tucker remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal after the verdict was returned and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Reports say that due to his prior sex offense, Tucker faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release of 5 years of life following any imprisonment.