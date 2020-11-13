Sioux City man found guilty of murdering woman in hotel, arson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The judge overseeing the trial of Jordan Henry has found him guilty of murder and arson.

In a Friday court filing, the court found Henry guilty of second-degree murder and First-degree arson

Henry, 30, is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt in January 2019 and setting her hotel room on fire.

A sentencing date has not been set yet. Henry is being held in in custody in the Woodbury County Jail while he awaits sentencing.

A hearing of the verdict had originally been set for November 17 at 1:30 p.m. but has since been canceled.

Henry’s bench trial started late July. Henry previously waived his right to a jury trial