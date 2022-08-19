SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been found guilty of murder in the killing of his roommate last year.

A jury gave the verdict at the Woodbury County Courthouse Friday afternoon. They found Robert Buel, 53, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent in the August 22, 2021, killing of Jason Lafferty, 21.

On that 2021 morning, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a shooting at a residence on 21st Street. Police said the two roommates were arguing when Lafferty went to the garage. Buel followed armed with a shotgun and handgun, set the shotgun down, and then shot Lafferty with the handgun, police said.

Sentencing has been set for October 18.