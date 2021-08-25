Sioux City man found guilty of murder in fatal stabbing

Michael Landrum
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —  A Sioux City man has been found guilty in the death of a 37-year-old man on Wednesday.

Michael Landrum, 55, has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Salahadin Adem, 37, of Sioux City. He has been found guilty of willful injury and attempted murder.

On September 11, 2020, two victims that had been stabbed were discovered by law enforcement at a Sioux City residence on Nebraska Street. Both of the victims were taken to Mercy-One. Adem succumbed to his injuries.

The jury heard opening statements from the council and testimony from the surviving victim last week as she spoke about the night they were attacked.

The sentencing date has yet to be set.

