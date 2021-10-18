Sioux City man found guilty of attempted murder for I-29 shooting incident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was found guilty by a jury on multiple charges relating to a shooting incident on I-29 last year.

Court documents reveal Jayme Powell, 40, of Sioux City, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Powell was arrested in December 2020 after police said he shot a gun at vehicles on I-29 while driving before intentionally crashing into a motorcycle.

Previous stories stated Powell was originally charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, and more charges were added after an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

