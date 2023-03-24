Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that it was attempted murder. We regret the error.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A verdict has been reached in the trial for a Sioux City man accused of attempted murder of a woman in March 2022.

According to court documents, Carlos Mejia, 22, of Sioux City, was found guilty of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent, and willful injury causing serious injury.

Court documents stated a date for his sentencing has been set for May 22, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Mejia was arrested March 17, 2022, following an incident at his residence that resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries.

Courtesy of Sioux City Police Department

When the incident first occurred, police said that a burglary had been reported at the 1900 block of Ingleside Boulevard. A woman had allegedly broken into the home with a knife and Mejia then fired a shot at her, and she later arrived at MercyOne with a gunshot wound.

Investigations by detectives lead officials to charge Mejia with attempted murder, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and willful injury because he had allegedly arranged for the woman to come to his home to get money to purchase methamphetamine.

A release from the Sioux City Police Department specified that the woman came to the door and Mejia told her to come inside. He allegedly waited for her in the kitchen and when she entered the back door, he had a gun in his hand and fired at the woman. She sustained an injury to her abdomen from the shot and tried to run away.

Mejia previously pleaded not guilty in April 2022.

Ariel Pokett contributed to this article.