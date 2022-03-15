SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested in Sioux City for firing a stolen handgun in public on Monday evening.

According to court documents, Isaiah Wiley, 23, of Sioux City, was in the 600 block of 14th Street near Ingleside Avenue around 7:09 p.m. when he fired off a handgun into the air in public.

Bystanders were able to point law enforcement towards where the gunshots came from as they were present in the area.

The court documents said after police approached Wiley, he took off on foot. Once in custody, police reported they found a handgun in his possession and a shell casing near where the shooting took place.

After investigating, police determined the handgun didn’t belong to Wiley, and that it had been stolen from American Brother’s in Arms gun shop. Court documents stated Wiley admitted to stealing the gun.

Wiley had previously been convicted of domestic abuse, so he was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, discharging a firearm within city limits, interfering with a no-contact order, and trafficking in stolen weapons. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $6,600 bond.