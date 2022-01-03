SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for firing off a stolen gun into the air to celebrate the new year.

According to court documents, officers were called to a residence at the 1200 block of 28th Street for a man armed with a gun at 10:46 p.m. Police spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend, David Thompson, 46, of Sioux City, had a handgun and fired it off outside.

The police found 11 shell casings in the front yard. They also found 36 live hollow-point rounds and a Smith M & P handgun. The handgun had been reported stolen out of Sioux City.

Officers heard Thompson yelling inside the residence and then he came out to the front porch. Police ordered Thompson to put his hands up. Documents stated that Thompson put his hands in his pockets instead and started to act aggressively towards the officers.

Thompson was taken into custody and placed into a patrol vehicle. He later refused to leave the vehicle and had to be physically removed, documents stated.

Thomspon allegedly told police that the gun was his and that he was celebrating the new year by firing the gun. He also admitted to being a convicted felon, documents stated.

Thompson was arrested and charged with the felonies of trafficking in a stolen weapon used in a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and interfering with interference with official acts. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.