Sioux City man faces arson and murder charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City man facing arson and murder charges for the death of a woman discovered in a hotel room will not be going to trial for another two months.

Jordan Henry, 29 of Sioux City, is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

In January, first responders found Elizabeth Bockholt dead in a hotel room that had been set on fire.

On Wednesday, the court held a status hearing to ensure both sides of the case are prepared for Henry’s upcoming trial.

If Henry is found guilty, he will a mandatory life in prison sentencing for first-degree murder. First-degree arson carries a 25-year sentence.