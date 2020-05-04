Sioux City man faces $27,600 bond for cocaine, marijuana, and weapons charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man is facing a $27,600 bond after he was arrested for firing a weapon within city limits Sunday night. He was also found to be in possession of large amounts of cocaine and raw marijuana.

Jason Angel Mota, 26, of Sioux City, was charged with:

Discharging a firearm within city limits

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Carrying concealed, dangerous weapons

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp tax

Mota was seen by witnesses firing a weapon inside a residential neighborhood within the city limits of Sioux City on Sunday at around 9:40 p.m. He admitted to being intoxicated from alcohol at the time.

According to Sioux City Police, he was in possession of two rifles and three pistols. Many intact rounds were found for each firearm along with the spent shell casings for the discharged ammunition.

Officers then found Mota to be in possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia which contained residue. Police said the items were found in the immediate vicinity of illegal narcotics.

The paraphernalia was found inside his residence, where he was the only person present.

Police found Mota to be in possession of raw marijuana, marijuana/THC wax, and marijuana/THC vape juice in excess of 42.5 Grams.

There was no tax stamp present or in his possession. Approximately 1,836.9 grams of raw marijuana was found in Mota’s residence, police said.

Additionally, he was found to be in possession of a white, powder substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to police. The substance was in excess of seven grams.

The total amount of cocaine found in his residence was approximately 105.99 grams in four separate packages.

Mota is currently being held on a bond of $27,600 for all seven charges.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

